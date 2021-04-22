Schwab Charitable Fund Has $10.39 Million Stock Position in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 81.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,953 shares during the quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $10,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDG. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in TransDigm Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. CX Institutional raised its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 64.1% during the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of TransDigm Group by 336.8% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 83 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in TransDigm Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 97.17% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of TransDigm Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist upped their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $500.00 to $562.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Alembic Global Advisors assumed coverage on shares of TransDigm Group in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $723.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on TransDigm Group from $630.00 to $660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $611.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $635.29.

TransDigm Group stock traded up $7.58 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $603.77. 3,313 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 270,436. The company has a market capitalization of $33.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 15.18 and a beta of 1.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $603.19 and a 200 day moving average of $575.42. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $299.62 and a 1-year high of $633.04.

TransDigm Group (NYSE:TDG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The aerospace company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. TransDigm Group had a net margin of 10.07% and a negative return on equity of 18.70%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $4.93 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that TransDigm Group Incorporated will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Robert S. Henderson sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $9,023,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,918,688. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kevin M. Stein sold 9,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $571.13, for a total value of $5,654,187.00. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,143,618. Company insiders own 8.17% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. Its Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, batteries and chargers, databus and power controls, sensor products, switches and relay panels, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

