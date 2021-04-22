Schwab Charitable Fund Grows Stake in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Schwab Charitable Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 60.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,564 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Booking makes up 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Booking were worth $10,633,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in Booking during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BKNG stock traded up $33.91 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2,391.64. 4,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a current ratio of 3.17. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2,365.27 and a 200-day moving average of $2,113.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $97.97 billion, a PE ratio of 71.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,303.25 and a 1 year high of $2,489.41.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 25.72% and a net margin of 15.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

BKNG has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Gordon Haskett began coverage on Booking in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $2,574.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Booking from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $2,258.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Barclays upped their price objective on Booking from $2,229.00 to $2,710.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,291.48.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

