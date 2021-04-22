Schwab Charitable Fund Buys 58,079 Shares of Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT)

Schwab Charitable Fund increased its position in Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT) by 73.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 136,649 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,079 shares during the period. Schwab Charitable Fund’s holdings in Planet Fitness were worth $10,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLNT. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $123,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in shares of Planet Fitness in the fourth quarter worth approximately $210,000. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at $213,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Planet Fitness during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund bought a new position in Planet Fitness during the 4th quarter valued at about $232,000. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Planet Fitness alerts:

A number of analysts recently issued reports on PLNT shares. Roth Capital boosted their price target on Planet Fitness from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Planet Fitness from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Planet Fitness in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Planet Fitness from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered Planet Fitness from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.88.

Shares of Planet Fitness stock traded down $0.57 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $86.02. 11,048 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,397,214. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,237.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.31. Planet Fitness, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.87 and a twelve month high of $90.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.72.

Planet Fitness (NYSE:PLNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $133.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.61 million. Planet Fitness had a negative return on equity of 3.97% and a net margin of 1.29%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Planet Fitness, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, President Dorvin D. Lively sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.54, for a total value of $8,354,000.00. Also, insider William Bode sold 446 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.86, for a total value of $35,617.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,183 shares in the company, valued at $493,774.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,738 shares of company stock valued at $8,413,427 in the last ninety days. 9.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Planet Fitness Company Profile

Planet Fitness, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates fitness centers under the Planet Fitness brand. It operates through three segments: Franchise, Corporate-Owned Stores, and Equipment. The Franchise segment is involved in franchising business in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Panama, Mexico, and Australia.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLNT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Planet Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:PLNT).

Receive News & Ratings for Planet Fitness Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Planet Fitness and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.