Schwab Charitable Fund Buys 15,395 Shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

Schwab Charitable Fund grew its position in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 71.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,988 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,395 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises about 1.1% of Schwab Charitable Fund’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Schwab Charitable Fund owned about 0.09% of Vail Resorts worth $10,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vail Resorts in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Vail Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Vail Resorts by 978.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the period.

In other Vail Resorts news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 3,297 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.32, for a total value of $920,918.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 20,416 shares in the company, valued at $5,702,597.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

MTN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their target price on Vail Resorts from $246.00 to $292.00 in a report on Friday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Vail Resorts in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $290.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $251.00 to $277.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Vail Resorts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $290.00.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $12.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $328.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 454,052. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $151.60 and a 52-week high of $333.95. The company has a market cap of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of 274.92 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $304.78 and its 200 day moving average is $278.36.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $1.59. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 2.82% and a return on equity of 3.91%. The business had revenue of $684.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.04 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post -0.87 EPS for the current year.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates mountain resorts and urban ski areas in the United States. Its Mountain segment operates Vail Mountain, Breckenridge Ski, Keystone, Beaver Creek, and Crested Butte Mountain resorts in Colorado; Heavenly Mountain, Northstar, and Kirkwood Mountain resorts in the Lake Tahoe area of California and Nevada; Mount Sunapee Resort in New Hampshire; Park City resort in Utah; Stowe and Okemo Mountain Resort in Vermont; and Stevens Pass Mountain Resort in Washington.

