Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) Given a €7.50 Price Target by Kepler Capital Markets Analysts

Schaeffler (FRA:SHA) received a €7.50 ($8.82) price objective from analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price suggests a potential downside of 4.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($10.00) target price on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Nord/LB set a €6.30 ($7.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Bank of America set a €8.40 ($9.88) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Oddo Bhf set a €8.00 ($9.41) price target on Schaeffler and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €7.90 ($9.29) target price on Schaeffler and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €7.55 ($8.88).

SHA stock opened at €7.87 ($9.25) on Tuesday. Schaeffler has a 1 year low of €11.30 ($13.29) and a 1 year high of €16.74 ($19.69). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of €7.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of €6.61.

Schaeffler AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells precision components and systems for automotive and industrial applications in Europe, the Americas, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company's Automotive OEM division offers engine systems, including rolling bearing solutions, belt and chain drive products, valve train components, and systems for variable valve trains; and transmission systems, such as torsion and vibration dampers, clutches and double clutch systems, torque converters, CVT components, lightweight differentials, bearing solutions, and synchronizing and gearshift components.

