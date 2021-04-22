Scala Price Tops $0.0007 (XLA)

Scala (CURRENCY:XLA) traded 20% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 21st. Scala has a market capitalization of $7.07 million and $36,422.00 worth of Scala was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Scala coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Scala has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001843 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.87 or 0.00062435 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $148.98 or 0.00274600 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.37 or 0.00004366 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $549.24 or 0.01012332 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.24 or 0.00024396 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $352.45 or 0.00649632 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54,150.86 or 0.99809069 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Scala

Scala’s total supply is 13,777,724,114 coins and its circulating supply is 9,977,724,114 coins. Scala’s official Twitter account is @scalahq . Scala’s official message board is medium.com/scala-network . The official website for Scala is scalaproject.io . The Reddit community for Scala is /r/ScalaNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XLA is a cryptocurrency which is trying to globally redistribute wealth using the power of blockchain. (Name changed from Torque to Scala – no chain split or airdrop.) “

Scala Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Scala directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Scala should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Scala using one of the exchanges listed above.

