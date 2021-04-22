Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft’s (SUVPF) “Hold” Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SUVPF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Friday, March 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS SUVPF remained flat at $$530.00 during trading on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $503.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $465.39. Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $254.00 and a 1 year high of $603.00.

Sartorius Aktiengesellschaft provides bioprocess solutions and lab products and services worldwide. The company offers biosensors and kits, compliance tools, systems software, label-free detection systems, and SPR systems; live-cell analysis systems, flow cytometry platform, and cell analysis reagents and consumables; and antibody and recombinant protein media, viral vaccines media, regenerative medicine media, general media, downstream buffer, microcarrier, and stem cell media and reagent products, as well as strong acids, bases, and alcohols and detergents.

