Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Shares Acquired by AdvisorNet Financial Inc

AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 28.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SNY. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in Sanofi by 193.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 852 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $52.46 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $132.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Sanofi has a fifty-two week low of $44.11 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 24.77% and a net margin of 14.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Sanofi will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a dividend of $1.9061 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Sanofi’s previous annual dividend of $1.21. Sanofi’s payout ratio is currently 35.24%.

About Sanofi

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY).

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.