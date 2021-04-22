Sanders Morris Harris LLC Sells 19,500 Shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR) by 50.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,500 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 19,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $199,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AR. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Antero Resources in the fourth quarter valued at $54,000. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Antero Resources in the 1st quarter worth about $120,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Antero Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. 80.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE AR opened at $9.02 on Thursday. Antero Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $1.97 and a 52-week high of $10.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.58. The company has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.38 and a beta of 4.57.

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The oil and natural gas company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Antero Resources had a negative net margin of 58.04% and a negative return on equity of 2.17%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Antero Resources Co. will post -0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Antero Resources news, Director Robert J. Clark sold 168,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.79, for a total value of $1,644,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 148,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,451,289.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Capital One Financial raised shares of Antero Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Tudor Pickering upgraded Antero Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Antero Resources from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $6.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Raymond James raised shares of Antero Resources from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Antero Resources from $4.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.08.

Antero Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, natural gas liquids, and oil properties in the United States. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 451,000 net acres in the southwestern core of the Marcellus Shale; and 91,000 net acres in the core of the Utica Shale.

