Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases Shares of 5,590 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm acquired 5,590 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $321,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Global Trust Asset Management LLC raised its stake in General Motors by 4,715.4% in the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Motors in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of General Motors by 1,200.0% during the 4th quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. now owns 650 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Motors during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in General Motors in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 77.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get General Motors alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GM shares. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on General Motors from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $50.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $51.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $67.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.95.

NYSE GM opened at $57.49 on Thursday. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $20.12 and a fifty-two week high of $63.44. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $57.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.84 billion, a PE ratio of 25.78, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $37.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.34 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 2.92%. General Motors’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that General Motors will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Mary T. Barra sold 1,303,027 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.97, for a total transaction of $75,536,475.19. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,922,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $111,469,527.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total value of $968,199.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,571,239 shares of company stock worth $91,396,320. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors Company Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Featured Story: Limitations of the P/E Growth ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U).

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.