Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.
ADER opened at $9.74 on Thursday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.
26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile
