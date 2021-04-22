Sanders Morris Harris LLC Purchases New Holdings in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC acquired a new stake in 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

ADER opened at $9.74 on Thursday. 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.57 and a fifty-two week high of $9.92.

Get 26 Capital Acquisition alerts:

26 Capital Acquisition Company Profile

26 Capital Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company that focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, and similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Miami, Florida.

Read More: What causes a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADER? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 26 Capital Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:ADER).

Receive News & Ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 26 Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.