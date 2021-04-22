Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $281,000 in Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:PSAC) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC owned 0.08% of Property Solutions Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $75,000. Wellspring Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Property Solutions Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition during the third quarter valued at approximately $151,000. DeepCurrents Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $185,000. Finally, Warberg Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Property Solutions Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. 39.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Benchmark started coverage on shares of Property Solutions Acquisition in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock.

PSAC opened at $11.77 on Thursday. Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.65 and a fifty-two week high of $20.75. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $12.67.

Property Solutions Acquisition Profile

Property Solutions Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to engage in the mobility technology business of designing and engineering smart electric connected vehicles.

