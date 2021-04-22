Sanders Morris Harris LLC Invests $238,000 in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC purchased a new stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $238,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEP. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in American Electric Power during the 4th quarter valued at $91,696,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in American Electric Power by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 819,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,229,000 after acquiring an additional 534,194 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in American Electric Power by 722.9% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 476,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,662,000 after acquiring an additional 418,427 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,040,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,655,000 after purchasing an additional 264,095 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of American Electric Power by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,851,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,742,000 after purchasing an additional 252,550 shares during the period. 75.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AEP. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of American Electric Power from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim raised American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on American Electric Power from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of American Electric Power in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.18.

In other American Electric Power news, EVP Charles R. Patton sold 14,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $1,257,235.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,367 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,496,195. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP David Matthew Feinberg sold 11,951 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.42, for a total value of $901,344.42. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,004,971.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 118,935 shares of company stock valued at $9,204,606. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AEP opened at $89.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.99 and its 200-day moving average is $82.38. The company has a market cap of $44.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.22. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.80 and a 52-week high of $94.21.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.08. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 12.82%. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. This represents a $2.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. American Electric Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.81%.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Co, Inc engages in the business of generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission & Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco and Generation & Marketing. The Vertically Integrated Utilities segment engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers through assets owned and operated by its subsidiaries.

