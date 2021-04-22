Sanders Morris Harris LLC Has $401,000 Stock Holdings in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX)

Sanders Morris Harris LLC decreased its position in shares of Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 31.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,500 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. Sanders Morris Harris LLC’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Amdocs by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,096 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 13,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its holdings in Amdocs by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 9,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Amdocs by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Amdocs by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 5,876 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DOX. Citigroup increased their price objective on Amdocs from $82.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amdocs in a report on Friday, April 9th.

Shares of NASDAQ:DOX opened at $77.21 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.22 and its 200-day moving average is $69.73. The company has a market cap of $10.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.76. Amdocs Limited has a 52-week low of $54.68 and a 52-week high of $82.38.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.08 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 15.57% and a net margin of 11.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This is an increase from Amdocs’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.87%. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.37%.

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

