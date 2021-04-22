salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 23.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,081 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1,340.0% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 144 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. First Personal Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 93.4% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 147 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 80.20% of the company’s stock.

Get salesforce.com alerts:

In related news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.70, for a total value of $1,198,500.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 51,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,282,707.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark J. Hawkins sold 5,487 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.93, for a total value of $1,234,190.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,420 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,468,420.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 165,726 shares of company stock worth $37,765,810 in the last quarter. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CRM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered salesforce.com from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Nord/LB downgraded salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on salesforce.com in a research note on Monday, April 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Loop Capital raised shares of salesforce.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of salesforce.com from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $315.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-five have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.03.

CRM opened at $230.56 on Thursday. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $150.67 and a 12 month high of $284.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $212.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.20, a PEG ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $217.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The CRM provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.74. The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.68 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 17.53%. On average, research analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

salesforce.com Profile

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management worldwide. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM).

Receive News & Ratings for salesforce.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for salesforce.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.