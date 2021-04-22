Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) PT Raised to $250.00 at Raymond James

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Bank of America restated an underperform rating and issued a $202.00 target price (down from $208.00) on shares of Saia in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Saia from $188.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Stephens upgraded shares of Saia from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their target price for the company from $230.00 to $295.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saia from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Saia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a neutral rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $209.36.

Get Saia alerts:

Shares of Saia stock opened at $238.88 on Wednesday. Saia has a twelve month low of $71.67 and a twelve month high of $247.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.20.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.21. Saia had a net margin of 6.68% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $476.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $474.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Saia will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Saia news, VP Karla J. Staver sold 1,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.83, for a total transaction of $336,357.49. Also, VP Raymond R. Ramu sold 8,884 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.40, for a total transaction of $1,807,005.60. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,762 shares in the company, valued at $1,171,990.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 55,190 shares of company stock worth $11,260,028 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIA. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 1,093.0% in the 4th quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 835,602 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $151,077,000 after purchasing an additional 765,562 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Saia in the 4th quarter valued at $62,669,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 93.7% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 686,022 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $124,034,000 after purchasing an additional 331,841 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 349,760 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,307,000 after purchasing an additional 159,865 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Saia by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,999,105 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $723,039,000 after purchasing an additional 154,491 shares during the last quarter.

About Saia

Saia, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 174 owned and leased facilities; and owned approximately 5,700 tractors and 17,400 trailers.

Further Reading: Equal Weight Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.