Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of $1.26 Per Share, Truist Securiti Forecasts (NYSE:RHP)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) – Truist Securiti lifted their Q1 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist Securiti analyst P. Scholes now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ FY2023 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The firm had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $114.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on RHP. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 6th. Truist lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $47.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Raymond James cut Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $56.70.

Shares of RHP stock opened at $77.16 on Wednesday. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a fifty-two week low of $22.01 and a fifty-two week high of $86.58. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01.

In related news, Director Fazal F. Merchant sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.41, for a total transaction of $111,519.17. Also, EVP Scott J. Lynn sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.98, for a total value of $209,950.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,177 shares in the company, valued at $1,106,604.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. 85.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

