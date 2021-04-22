Ryan S. Keeton Sells 10,000 Shares of Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) Stock

Carvana Co. (NYSE:CVNA) insider Ryan S. Keeton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.55, for a total transaction of $2,745,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 42,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,584,362.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

NYSE:CVNA opened at $268.18 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -98.23 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $270.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $254.78. Carvana Co. has a 1 year low of $71.56 and a 1 year high of $323.39.

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. Carvana had a negative return on equity of 43.19% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. As a group, analysts expect that Carvana Co. will post -2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVNA. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Carvana in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Carvana during the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Finally, CNB Bank grew its stake in shares of Carvana by 42.5% during the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Carvana from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Carvana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $420.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James assumed coverage on Carvana in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. JMP Securities increased their target price on Carvana from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Carvana from $230.00 to $276.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Carvana presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.27.

Carvana Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States. Its platform allows customers to research and identify a vehicle; inspect it using company's 360-degree vehicle imaging technology; obtain financing and warranty coverage; purchase the vehicle; and schedule delivery or pick-up from their desktop or mobile devices.

