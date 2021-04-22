Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rush Enterprises operates the largest network of Peterbilt heavy-duty truck dealerships in North America and John Deere construction equipment dealerships in Texas and Michigan. Their current operations include a network of dealerships located in Texas, California, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Colorado, Arizona, New Mexico and Michigan. These dealerships provide an integrated, one-stop source for the retail sale of new and used heavy-duty trucks and construction equipment; aftermarket parts, service and body shop facilities; and a wide array of financial services. “

Rush Enterprises stock opened at $49.23 on Thursday. Rush Enterprises has a 1-year low of $20.94 and a 1-year high of $51.92. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34.

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.18. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts predict that Rush Enterprises will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total value of $172,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Rush Enterprises by 47.0% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,294,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053,334 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 50.5% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,135,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,890,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,160 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 63.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,107,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,727,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206,213 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,736,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,929,000 after acquiring an additional 625,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 47.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,443,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,788,000 after acquiring an additional 461,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.95% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

