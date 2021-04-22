Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) Announces Earnings Results

Rush Enterprises (NASDAQ:RUSHA) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.28, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Rush Enterprises had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 8.24%.

Shares of NASDAQ RUSHA traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $47.81. 1,397 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 210,009. The company has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Rush Enterprises has a one year low of $20.94 and a one year high of $51.92.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a boost from Rush Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Rush Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rush Enterprises from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In other Rush Enterprises news, COO Michael Mcroberts sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.06, for a total transaction of $172,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 12,323 shares in the company, valued at $567,597.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 12.49% of the company’s stock.

About Rush Enterprises

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, or Blue Bird; provides new and used commercial vehicles, and aftermarket parts, as well as service and repair, financing, and leasing and rental services; and offers property and casualty insurance, including collision and liability insurance on commercial vehicles, cargo insurance, and credit life insurance to its commercial vehicle customers.

