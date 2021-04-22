RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.19 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) to announce earnings of $0.19 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPT Realty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.20. RPT Realty reported earnings per share of $0.26 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that RPT Realty will report full year earnings of $0.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.80 to $0.82. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.88 to $0.97. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for RPT Realty.

RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.28). RPT Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 33.76%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on RPT shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised RPT Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised RPT Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of RPT Realty from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of RPT Realty from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of RPT Realty in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.25.

NYSE RPT traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.33. 18,522 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 473,110. The stock has a market capitalization of $999.88 million, a PE ratio of 17.61, a PEG ratio of 6.06 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 5.30 and a current ratio of 5.30. RPT Realty has a 1-year low of $4.79 and a 1-year high of $12.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.96.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. RPT Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.78%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 349,786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 74,759 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in RPT Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,223,263 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,655,000 after purchasing an additional 40,658 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 100.2% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 461,431 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,510,000 after purchasing an additional 230,900 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of RPT Realty by 29.7% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 45,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $250,000 after buying an additional 10,519 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of RPT Realty by 3.4% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 122,002 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 4,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

About RPT Realty

RPT Realty owns and operates a national portfolio of open-air shopping destinations principally located in top U.S. markets. The Company's shopping centers offer diverse, locally-curated consumer experiences that reflect the lifestyles of their surrounding communities and meet the modern expectations of the Company's retail partners.

