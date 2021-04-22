Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) Shares Acquired by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its stake in Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,423 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Royce Value Trust were worth $352,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVT. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in Royce Value Trust by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 45,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Royce Value Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 34,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares in the last quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Royce Value Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Menlo Advisors LLC now owns 196,798 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,564,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Royce Value Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 12,367 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Royce Value Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.62% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RVT traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 247,988. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day moving average of $16.40. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.28 and a 1-year high of $18.90.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This is an increase from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th.

Royce Value Trust Company Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

