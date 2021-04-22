Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) Sets New 12-Month Low at $45.58

Shares of Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as $45.58 and last traded at $46.12, with a volume of 3560 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $48.00.

Several brokerages have commented on VOPKY. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Royal Vopak in a report on Thursday. Kepler Capital Markets raised Royal Vopak from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Royal Vopak from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 27th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.29 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.76.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a $1.166 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Royal Vopak’s previous annual dividend of $1.01. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. Royal Vopak’s payout ratio is currently 32.48%.

About Royal Vopak (OTCMKTS:VOPKY)

Royal Vopak N.V., an independent tank storage company, stores and handles liquid chemicals, gases and LNG, oil products, biofuels, and vegetable oils worldwide. It owns and operates specialized facilities, including tanks, jetties, truck loading stations, and pipelines. The company operates 70 terminals in Europe, Africa, Asia, the Middle East, China, North Asia, and the Americas with a storage capacity of 35.6 million cubic meters.

