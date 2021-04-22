Royal Bank of Canada Reiterates “Outperform” Rating for Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI.B) (NYSE:RCI)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$74.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 19.72% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from C$70.00 to C$74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. CIBC decreased their target price on Rogers Communications from C$65.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Rogers Communications from C$69.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Scotiabank cut their price objective on Rogers Communications from C$71.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from C$63.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$68.07.

Get Rogers Communications alerts:

Shares of TSE RCI.B opened at C$61.81 on Tuesday. Rogers Communications has a 52-week low of C$50.68 and a 52-week high of C$65.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 222.05, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of C$30.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 19.73. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$59.99 and a 200 day moving average price of C$58.71.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communication services to individual consumers, businesses, governments, and other telecommunications service providers; postpaid and prepaid wireless services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands; and wireless devices, services, and applications to consumers and businesses.

See Also: Bid-Ask Spread

Receive News & Ratings for Rogers Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rogers Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.