Royal Bank of Canada Lowers Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) to Sector Perform

Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Lancashire (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

LCSHF has been the topic of a number of other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Lancashire in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Lancashire presently has an average rating of Buy.

Shares of OTCMKTS:LCSHF opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.33. Lancashire has a one year low of $7.02 and a one year high of $10.50.

Lancashire Holdings Limited provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London and Bermuda. The company operates through four segments: Property, Energy, Marine, and Aviation. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products, as well as property reinsurance services; aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products; marine hull, total loss only, mortgagees interests insurance, mortgagees additional perils, excess protection and indemnity, marine war, and builder's risks; and energy insurance products covering upstream, downstream and onshore operational, and upstream construction all risks business.

