Roth Capital Reaffirms “Neutral” Rating for VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY)

Roth Capital reiterated their neutral rating on shares of VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Roth Capital currently has a $4.00 price target on the energy company’s stock.

NYSE EGY opened at $2.37 on Monday. VAALCO Energy has a fifty-two week low of $0.78 and a fifty-two week high of $3.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.00. The firm has a market cap of $136.66 million, a P/E ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.51.

VAALCO Energy (NYSE:EGY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The energy company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.56 million for the quarter. VAALCO Energy had a negative net margin of 56.93% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of EGY. Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $452,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Ancora Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 886,670 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 61,966 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of VAALCO Energy in the fourth quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of VAALCO Energy by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,730,174 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,602,000 after purchasing an additional 45,694 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.79% of the company’s stock.

About VAALCO Energy

VAALCO Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil and natural gas. The company holds Etame production sharing contract related to the Etame Marin block located offshore in the Republic of Gabon in West Africa. It also owns interests in an undeveloped block offshore Equatorial Guinea, West Africa.

