Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) Issues Earnings Results

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25, Briefing.com reports. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RCI traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $49.21. 3,328 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 517,572. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.85 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48. Rogers Communications has a one year low of $37.84 and a one year high of $52.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average is $45.82.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.3914 dividend. This represents a $1.57 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.20%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on RCI. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on shares of Rogers Communications from $72.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.86.

About Rogers Communications

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

