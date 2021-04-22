Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) Shares Purchased by DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co

DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co increased its holdings in Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 172,033 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Rogers Communications makes up 2.0% of DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co’s holdings in Rogers Communications were worth $7,928,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in Rogers Communications by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 962,234 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $44,980,000 after buying an additional 44,981 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $8,678,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Rogers Communications by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 426,242 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $19,859,000 after buying an additional 27,234 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Rogers Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $713,000. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Rogers Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $167,225,000. 53.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RCI. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Rogers Communications from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. TD Securities reduced their price target on Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Rogers Communications from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Rogers Communications from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rogers Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.86.

Shares of NYSE:RCI traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $49.23. The stock had a trading volume of 2,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 517,572. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Rogers Communications Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.84 and a 52 week high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.48.

Rogers Communications (NYSE:RCI) (TSE:RCI.B) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 billion. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.3914 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.18%. This is an increase from Rogers Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.20%.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in Canada. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, wireless home phone, device protection, text messaging, e-mail, global voice and data roaming, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device delivery services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands to approximately 10.8 million subscribers.

