Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) Holdings Decreased by First United Bank Trust

First United Bank Trust trimmed its stake in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK) by 10.4% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 426 shares during the quarter. First United Bank Trust’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 119,971 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,050,000 after purchasing an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 6.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 122,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,120,000 after buying an additional 7,364 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 99.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $430,000 after acquiring an additional 969 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rockwell Automation in the third quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Rockwell Automation by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,375 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Rockwell Automation alerts:

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $254.00 to $248.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Vertical Research raised Rockwell Automation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price target on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Rockwell Automation from $297.00 to $291.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $291.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $250.71.

Shares of ROK stock traded down $2.85 on Thursday, reaching $264.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 700,246. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $164.10 and a 1 year high of $275.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $262.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $251.58. The company has a market capitalization of $30.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.37.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.49. Rockwell Automation had a return on equity of 81.39% and a net margin of 16.17%. The company had revenue of $1.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Rockwell Automation’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. Rockwell Automation’s payout ratio is currently 55.73%.

In other Rockwell Automation news, SVP Sujeet Chand sold 1,300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total transaction of $322,478.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,383 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,536,806.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.14, for a total transaction of $25,514.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,462 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,965,534.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $1,342,726 over the last three months. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Rockwell Automation Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions. The company operates in two segments, Architecture & Software, and Control Products & Solutions. The Architecture & Software segment offers a portfolio of automation and information platforms, including hardware and software.

Featured Article: Golden Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ROK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK).

Receive News & Ratings for Rockwell Automation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rockwell Automation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.