Robert P. France Sells 2,442 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Stock

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) VP Robert P. France sold 2,442 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.15, for a total value of $112,698.30. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,384,500. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of GLW stock opened at $46.25 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $35.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 231.25, a PEG ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.16. Corning Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $18.82 and a fifty-two week high of $46.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.09.

Get Corning alerts:

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. Corning had a net margin of 2.71% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The business’s revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Corning in the third quarter valued at $1,818,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 3rd quarter valued at about $341,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Corning during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in Corning by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 30,085 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $975,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 46.6% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,935 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. 74.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised shares of Corning from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $31.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Corning from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Corning in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer raised Corning from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

Read More: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.