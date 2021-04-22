Robert L. Salomon Sells 10,000 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

BZH opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $617.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.27.

Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 52,295 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 52,690 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares in the last quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 24,627 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $373,000 after purchasing an additional 3,690 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 58,970 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $893,000 after purchasing an additional 6,367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in Beazer Homes USA by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 54,943 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $832,000 after purchasing an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. 72.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.

About Beazer Homes USA

Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.

