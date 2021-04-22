Robert L. Salomon Sells 10,000 Shares of Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) Stock

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. (NYSE:BZH) CFO Robert L. Salomon sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.93, for a total transaction of $199,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,360,217.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
BZH opened at $19.75 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $20.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.86. Beazer Homes USA, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $22.41. The company has a current ratio of 13.03, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $617.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 2.27.
Beazer Homes USA (NYSE:BZH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. Beazer Homes USA had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 2.46%. The firm had revenue of $428.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $421.30 million. The business’s revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Beazer Homes USA, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Beazer Homes USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st.
About Beazer Homes USA
Beazer Homes USA, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family and multi-family homes under the Beazer Homes, Gatherings, and Choice Plans names. The company sells its homes through commissioned new home sales counselors and independent brokers in Arizona, California, Nevada, Texas, Delaware, Indiana, Maryland, Tennessee, Virginia, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, and South Carolina.
