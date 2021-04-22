Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.00-1.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.435-$1.515 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.35 billion.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Truist upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Robert Half International from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $69.13.

NYSE RHI traded up $1.25 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $82.50. 802,317 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,170,523. The company’s 50-day moving average is $78.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.48. Robert Half International has a one year low of $40.97 and a one year high of $83.87. The company has a market capitalization of $9.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65.

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.18. Robert Half International had a return on equity of 28.09% and a net margin of 6.08%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Robert Half International will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is an increase from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Robert Half International’s dividend payout ratio is 38.97%.

Robert Half International Company Profile

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

