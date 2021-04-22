Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Robert Half International (NYSE:RHI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. Robert Half International had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 28.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. Robert Half International updated its Q1 guidance to 1.00-1.10 EPS.

Shares of Robert Half International stock opened at $82.50 on Thursday. Robert Half International has a 1 year low of $40.97 and a 1 year high of $83.87. The firm has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a PE ratio of 28.95, a PEG ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.48.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Robert Half International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Robert Half International’s payout ratio is presently 38.97%.

Several brokerages have commented on RHI. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Robert Half International from $104.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $42.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Truist lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Robert Half International from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.25.

About Robert Half International

Robert Half International, Inc engages in the provision of staffing and risk consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Temporary and Consultant Staffing, Permanent Placement Staffing and Risk Consulting & Internal Audit Services. The Temporary and Consultant Staffing segment offers staffing in the accounting and finance, administrative and office, information technology, legal, advertising, marketing, and web design fields.

