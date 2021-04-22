RLI (NYSE:RLI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

RLI (NYSE:RLI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. RLI had a net margin of 13.42% and a return on equity of 11.05%. The company had revenue of $287.33 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 143.3% on a year-over-year basis.

RLI stock traded down $3.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $113.89. The stock had a trading volume of 9,680 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,124. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 40.83 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $113.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.46. RLI has a 52-week low of $66.31 and a 52-week high of $117.84.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. RLI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.35%.

RLI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RLI from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley upped their target price on RLI from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Compass Point increased their target price on RLI from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. RLI presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.25.

About RLI

RLI Corp., an insurance holding company, underwrites property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. Its Casualty segment provides commercial and personal coverage products; and general liability products, such as coverage for third-party liability of commercial insureds, including manufacturers, contractors, apartments, and mercantile.

