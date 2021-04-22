Ripio Credit Network Price Down 26.3% This Week (RCN)

Ripio Credit Network (CURRENCY:RCN) traded 15.5% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 22nd. Ripio Credit Network has a total market cap of $58.57 million and $1.53 million worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ripio Credit Network coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000222 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 26.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001926 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015504 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.51 or 0.00041424 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000033 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000487 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000111 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded up 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0086 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network Coin Profile

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 coins and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 coins. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is /r/RipioCreditNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ripio Credit Network’s official website is ripiocredit.network . Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @RCN_token and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “RCN is a global credit network based on cosigned smart contracts that connects lenders and borrowers located anywhere in the world and on any currency. The smart contracts connect agents with information on the borrower’s identity to agents that analyze the borrower’s credit risk impartially, thus standardizing credit lending through blockchain technology. A cosigner acts as a re insurer that distributes and reduces the lender’s risk and, at the same time, helps to improve the contract conditions by retaining access to the borrower’s local legal system. “

Ripio Credit Network Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars.

