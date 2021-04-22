RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $6.95

RigNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNET) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $6.95 and traded as high as $9.05. RigNet shares last traded at $8.67, with a volume of 41,529 shares.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $183.68 million, a P/E ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $9.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.97.

Get RigNet alerts:

RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $47.05 million during the quarter. RigNet had a negative return on equity of 200.81% and a negative net margin of 16.51%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in RigNet by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,400 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $5,433,000 after purchasing an additional 44,700 shares in the last quarter. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in RigNet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,659,000. National Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of RigNet by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 218,950 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after acquiring an additional 27,742 shares in the last quarter. BCK Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,284,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new stake in shares of RigNet during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,074,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

About RigNet (NASDAQ:RNET)

RigNet, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of customized communications services, applications, and cybersecurity solutions. It operates through the following segments: Managed Communications Services, Applications & Internet-of-Things, Systems Integration and Corporate. The Managed Communications Services segment comprises remote communications, telephony, and technology services for offshore and onshore drilling rigs and production facilities, support vessels, and other remote sites.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for RigNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RigNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.