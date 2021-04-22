RH (NYSE:RH) Hits New 1-Year High at $665.32

RH (NYSE:RH)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $665.32 and last traded at $663.12, with a volume of 9113 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $657.00.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on RH from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on RH from $570.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group raised RH from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $335.00 to $500.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays upped their price target on RH from $562.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. RH has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $512.67.

The firm has a market capitalization of $14.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.29, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $543.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $469.89.

RH (NYSE:RH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $796.31 million. RH had a return on equity of 354.62% and a net margin of 7.78%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that RH will post 17.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. James Investment Research Inc. raised its stake in RH by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC raised its stake in RH by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 2,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. raised its stake in RH by 1.2% in the first quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its holdings in shares of RH by 1.0% during the first quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 2,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salvus Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of RH by 4.1% during the first quarter. Salvus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

RH Company Profile

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

