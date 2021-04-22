RFG Advisory LLC Sells 1,292 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

RFG Advisory LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,292 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $740,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Acorns Advisers LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 14.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,056,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,485,000 after purchasing an additional 517,205 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,548,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,970,000 after buying an additional 118,641 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,338,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,109,000 after acquiring an additional 117,881 shares during the last quarter. Spinnaker Trust grew its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 9.8% in the 4th quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 1,278,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,999,000 after acquiring an additional 114,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $49,985,000.

Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF stock opened at $51.34 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.51. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.69 and a 52 week high of $51.81.

