RFG Advisory LLC Cuts Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

RFG Advisory LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,956 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $1,378,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. West Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Target during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Ellis Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 173 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Target from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Target from $194.00 to $211.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.24.

In related news, insider Christina Hennington sold 1,852 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.00, for a total value of $338,916.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,249 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,620,567. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,510 shares of company stock valued at $8,002,521 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $206.77 on Thursday. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $100.50 and a 52 week high of $210.86. The company has a market cap of $103.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $192.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $180.15.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The retailer reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.54 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.42 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.31% and a return on equity of 34.94%. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Target Co. will post 9.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 42.57%.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

