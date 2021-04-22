RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL)

RFG Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTL) by 13.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,786 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF were worth $907,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $782,000. Westover Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC now owns 119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,563,000 after acquiring an additional 1,521 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 78,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,679,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF by 102.9% during the 3rd quarter. Alexandria Capital LLC now owns 24,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,144,000 after buying an additional 12,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Model Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,448,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SPTL opened at $40.11 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.17. SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF has a 1-year low of $38.28 and a 1-year high of $49.19.

SPDR Barclays Long Term Treasury ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital Long Term Treasury ETF, seeks to provide investment results that corresponds to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital Long U.S. Treasury Index (the Index). The Index includes all publicly issued, United States treasury securities that have a remaining maturity of 10 or more years, are rated investment grade, and have $250 million or more of outstanding face value.

Recommended Story: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio Long Term Treasury ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.