RFG Advisory LLC Boosts Position in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC) by 1.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the quarter. RFG Advisory LLC’s holdings in Centene were worth $966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 427.9% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. 91.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $38.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is $63.10 and its 200 day moving average is $62.78. Centene Co. has a twelve month low of $53.60 and a twelve month high of $72.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

Centene (NYSE:CNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $28.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.44 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 13.45% and a net margin of 2.00%. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Centene Co. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Orlando Ayala sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total transaction of $487,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Roberts sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $325,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Centene from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Centene from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Centene in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Centene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.68.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

