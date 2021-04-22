Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) Issues Earnings Results

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $99.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.71 million. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.29% and a return on equity of 3.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.33 EPS. Rexford Industrial Realty updated its FY21 guidance to $1.41-$1.44 EPS.

NYSE REXR traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $56.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,039 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,476. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 6.45 and a quick ratio of 6.46. Rexford Industrial Realty has a 52-week low of $35.68 and a 52-week high of $57.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $49.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Get Rexford Industrial Realty alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.05%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on REXR shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Rexford Industrial Realty currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

Read More: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rexford Industrial Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.