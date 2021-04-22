Revain (REV) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $5.73 Million

Revain (CURRENCY:REV) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 21st. One Revain coin can currently be purchased for $0.0129 or 0.00000024 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Revain has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Revain has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $5.73 million worth of Revain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $35.75 or 0.00067011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.83 or 0.00020303 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001875 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000356 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.05 or 0.00093814 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $346.66 or 0.00649837 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,100.49 or 0.07686604 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00047713 BTC.

Revain Coin Profile

Revain (REV) is a coin. It launched on September 5th, 2017. Revain’s total supply is 85,061,485,690 coins. The Reddit community for Revain is /r/revain_org and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Revain’s official Twitter account is @Revain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Revain is medium.com/revain . The official website for Revain is revain.org

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

Buying and Selling Revain

