REV Group (NYSE:REVG) Shares Down 4.4%

REV Group, Inc. (NYSE:REVG) shares traded down 4.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $19.20 and last traded at $19.31. 3,639 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 362,599 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.20.

REVG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded REV Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on REV Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of REV Group from $10.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of REV Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.57.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.22 and a beta of 2.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.07 and a 200 day moving average of $11.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

REV Group (NYSE:REVG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.08. REV Group had a negative net margin of 1.35% and a positive return on equity of 0.75%. The company had revenue of $554.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that REV Group, Inc. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rodney M. Rushing bought 16,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.98 per share, with a total value of $301,165.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 948,995 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,062,930.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REVG. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in REV Group by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 46,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its position in REV Group by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 37,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in REV Group by 321.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 5,203 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in REV Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in REV Group by 28.4% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 9,833 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

About REV Group (NYSE:REVG)

REV Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes specialty vehicles in the United States, Canada, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Latin America, the Caribbean, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fire & Emergency, Commercial, and Recreation. The Fire & Emergency segment offers various fire apparatus and ambulance products for municipalities and private contractors.

