Retirement Systems of Alabama Reduces Stock Holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama decreased its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 7.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 123,418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 9,222 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $15,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 10,652 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Principle Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,555 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 31.3% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in TE Connectivity by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $546,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $133.50 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $44.17 billion, a P/E ratio of -185.41, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.41. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $65.76 and a fifty-two week high of $136.01. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $130.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.57.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The electronics maker reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a positive return on equity of 14.86% and a negative net margin of 1.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 45.07%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $114.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Cowen downgraded TE Connectivity from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.92.

In other TE Connectivity news, SVP Tim Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.19, for a total transaction of $610,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,741 shares in the company, valued at $1,801,202.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 70,250 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.75, for a total transaction of $8,974,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 125,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,996,727.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 250,295 shares of company stock valued at $32,465,536. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

