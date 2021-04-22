Retirement Systems of Alabama Has $14.83 Million Holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL)

Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 93.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 263,721 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,651 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $14,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of FL. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in Foot Locker by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,190,945 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $169,482,000 after buying an additional 264,258 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,378,048 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $55,728,000 after acquiring an additional 92,471 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Foot Locker during the fourth quarter worth $45,742,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Foot Locker by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 927,612 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock valued at $37,513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Foot Locker in the 4th quarter worth $582,000. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

In other news, VP John A. Maurer sold 5,000 shares of Foot Locker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.97, for a total value of $284,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 24,283 shares in the company, valued at $1,383,402.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FL opened at $57.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.05. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $59.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.04 and a beta of 1.29.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Foot Locker had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 12.35%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.63 earnings per share. Foot Locker’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 15th. This is a positive change from Foot Locker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.23%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on FL. B. Riley increased their price objective on Foot Locker from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Foot Locker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Foot Locker from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Williams Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Foot Locker in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Foot Locker from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.04.

About Foot Locker

Foot Locker, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an athletic footwear and apparel retailer. The company engages in the retail of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and team licensed merchandise under the Foot Locker, Lady Foot Locker, Kids Foot Locker, Champs Sports, Eastbay, Footaction, Runners Point, and Sidestep brand names.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.