Retirement Systems of Alabama Cuts Position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Retirement Systems of Alabama lowered its stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,859 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,948 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $14,545,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,559,797 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,524,000 after buying an additional 48,077 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,363,804 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $728,775,000 after buying an additional 47,143 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 599.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,172,833 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $626,739,000 after buying an additional 1,005,263 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,135,480 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $606,778,000 after buying an additional 286,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 997,198 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $532,883,000 after buying an additional 16,866 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Align Technology from $525.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $625.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays raised their price objective on Align Technology from $475.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Align Technology from $618.00 to $630.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Align Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $575.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $507.77.

In related news, SVP Stuart A. Hockridge sold 5,602 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $573.27, for a total transaction of $3,211,458.54. Also, Director George J. Morrow sold 15,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $624.60, for a total value of $9,369,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 26,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,664,328. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,102 shares of company stock worth $15,920,924 in the last quarter. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGN opened at $616.08 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $549.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $512.90. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $186.65 and a 52-week high of $634.46.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.47. Align Technology had a return on equity of 68.99% and a net margin of 76.00%. The business had revenue of $834.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $793.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. Align Technology’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

