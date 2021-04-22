Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) Reaches New 1-Year High at $17.66

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ:ROIC)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $17.66 and last traded at $17.65, with a volume of 1486 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.44.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Retail Opportunity Investments from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.75 to $16.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Retail Opportunity Investments from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Retail Opportunity Investments from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on Retail Opportunity Investments in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Retail Opportunity Investments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.61.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.14 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 4.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Retail Opportunity Investments (NASDAQ:ROIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Retail Opportunity Investments had a return on equity of 2.61% and a net margin of 11.68%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Retail Opportunity Investments’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ROIC. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Retail Opportunity Investments by 207.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 65,911 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 44,497 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 28.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 70,954 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 15,637 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 2.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 123,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares during the last quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 3.9% during the third quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 213,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,227,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio raised its position in shares of Retail Opportunity Investments by 0.5% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 180,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,878,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.04% of the company’s stock.

Retail Opportunity Investments Company Profile (NASDAQ:ROIC)

Retail Opportunity Investments Corp. (NASDAQ: ROIC), is a fully-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and management of grocery-anchored shopping centers located in densely populated, metropolitan markets across the West Coast. As of September 30, 2020, ROIC owned 88 shopping centers encompassing approximately 10.1 million square feet.

