Research Analysts Set Expectations for Citigroup Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:C)

Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) – Analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Citigroup in a report issued on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson analyst D. Konrad now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $9.32 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.97. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Citigroup’s FY2022 earnings at $8.15 EPS.

C has been the subject of several other reports. Edward Jones downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Argus upped their price objective on Citigroup from $74.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Berenberg Bank downgraded Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $55.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Citigroup in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.72.

Shares of C opened at $70.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.41 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market capitalization of $147.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.95. Citigroup has a fifty-two week low of $38.76 and a fifty-two week high of $76.13.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. Citigroup had a return on equity of 6.63% and a net margin of 13.17%. The company had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 1.2% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 12,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 7.0% in the first quarter. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC now owns 2,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc now owns 7,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 20,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SP Asset Management boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 7,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $443,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.99% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Citigroup’s payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

