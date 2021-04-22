Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Otter Tail Co.’s FY2025 Earnings (NASDAQ:OTTR)

Otter Tail Co. (NASDAQ:OTTR) – Research analysts at KeyCorp issued their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Otter Tail in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $3.11 for the year.

Get Otter Tail alerts:

Otter Tail (NASDAQ:OTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The utilities provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $226.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.50 million. Otter Tail had a return on equity of 11.98% and a net margin of 11.10%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Otter Tail from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ OTTR opened at $47.35 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.92. Otter Tail has a 52 week low of $35.36 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.62 and its 200 day moving average is $42.28.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,366 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $186,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Otter Tail by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 83,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,545,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in shares of Otter Tail in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. 46.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from Otter Tail’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Otter Tail’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.89%.

About Otter Tail

Otter Tail Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in electric utility, manufacturing, and plastic pipe businesses in the United States. The company's Electric segment produces, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy in Minnesota, North Dakota, and South Dakota; and operates as a participant in the Midcontinent Independent System Operator, Inc markets.

Recommended Story: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Otter Tail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otter Tail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.